Letter: Revisiting Water Depleted by Liberal Horde

Glad to know that conservatives don't drink or use water in our State. Good bless them for their efforts for precious water conservation. Don't understand the republican/conservative home builders who are rushing to build thousands of homes for our new liberal immigrant hordes. Perhaps those homes won't include plumbing. Original letter writer must be a multi-generational Arizonan-certainly couldn't have been another of those recent water-guzzling new comers.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
