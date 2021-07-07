 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Revisiting Water Depleted by Liberal Horde
View Comments

Letter: Revisiting Water Depleted by Liberal Horde

  • Comments

Glad to know that conservatives don't drink or use water in our State. Good bless them for their efforts for precious water conservation. Don't understand the republican/conservative home builders who are rushing to build thousands of homes for our new liberal immigrant hordes. Perhaps those homes won't include plumbing. Original letter writer must be a multi-generational Arizonan-certainly couldn't have been another of those recent water-guzzling new comers.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Camp Grant

Many thanks to David Fitzsimmons for his article on the Camp Grant Massacre. Tucson is not free from systemic racism and it is not only agains…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News