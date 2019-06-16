Re: the June 9 article "Policy could put improvements of roads in neighborhoods' hands."
If frustrated neighborhoods impose taxes to repair their own streets, Tucson City Council members who misdirected tax dollars citizens wanted directed towards repairing streets will be rewarded for not doing what they were told to do with those taxes. This encourages those specific council members who voted not to direct money towards street repairs, to break future promises, since they suffered no consequences when they broke this promise. Those Council members will delight in knowing that citizens will pressure each other to resolve issues by spending additional money to fix what council should have fixed . We paid taxes. Council misdirected tax dollars. Isn't that TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION ? Instead of rewarding council's bad behavior, by "bailing them out", and working around them, please vote out the council members who ignore our/ your priorities.
Anne Powell
Northwest side
