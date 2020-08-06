You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: reward for bad behavior
Letter: reward for bad behavior

Carlos "Adrian" Ingram-Lopez had medical issues yet he was so high on cocaine that his family member felt threatened and called the police. His family is now suing City of Tucson Police department for his death. Why reward his family for his bad behavior. Obviously when Mr. Lopez was alive why was their no intervention of some kind.

bert bejarano

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

