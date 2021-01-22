 Skip to main content
Letter: REWARD HEROES
Letter: REWARD HEROES

That $600 of free money we just received is meant to stimulate the U.S. economy. A great way to use it is to reward our heroes, the many nurses, clerks, cashiers and others who have kept us healthy and fed during this pandemic. Personally handing them an envelope with some cash and a thank you note in it is the easiest way. And suggesting on the note that the money be spent locally will amplify its benefit. For clinics and medical offices, make up a few such envelopes and hand them to the boss with instructions that they be given to the most deserving, at-risk employees.

Bill Perry

Ajo

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

