Letter: Rex Scott and Servanthood
Letter: Rex Scott and Servanthood

If you have been searching for a person of integrity to represent District 1 Board of Supervisor, seize the opportunity to select Rex Scott. Having worked with Rex for more than a decade, Rex has served our community for many years as a public servant. I am always delighted by his measured and thoughtful decision-making, his willingness to gather info and to listen to options, as well as his successful collaboration with broad groups of community members. He is equally invested in senior citizens and young students, struggling families and eager wage-earners, and is fervent in his quest to make life in Pima County, one of productivity and success for all. If you want to be able to proudly talk about a leader and his servanthood, Rex Scott will not disappoint you.

Jo Riester

Northwest side

