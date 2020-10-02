 Skip to main content
Letter: Rex Scott for County Supervisor, District One
My name is Carson Redmon and I am a former graduate of Mountain View High School. I was starting as a seventh grader at Tortolita Middle School the same year Mr. Rex Scott was starting as the principal. Mr. Scott had a desire to connect with all of the students he could and he showed his compassion to us in every way as the leader of the school. I am confident that those qualities will be transferred to his work as County Supervisor. Years later and Mr. Scott greets me by my name every time I hear from him, and does the same for many of my former classmates. These personal details he expresses in his leadership proves his passion towards service. To him it is not merely his job to serve, but a commitment to every person he represents to do so with equity and solicitude. Rex Scott will make that apparent every day as County Supervisor of District One.

Carson Redmon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

