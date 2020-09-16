Letter: Rex Scott for County Supervisor

As an educator , you always have that thought of making an impact on children’s lives, that’s why we get into the field, to really make an impact and make a difference. Rex Scott was my Principal at Catalina Magnet High School and this man Changed my life and many others From the minute he stepped on Campus. Mr. Scott was loved on campus by everyone , he didn’t let you walk by without asking how you are doing or Just having a conversation. He did whatever he needed to do for our school to succeed even if it meant embarrassing himself in front of 1000 teenagers wearing a banana suit because we met and exceeded our testing goal. That’s the man he is. Go above and beyond for those he cares and what he cares about. I am the man I am today because of him being in life then and as an adult. He will forever be a friend!
Jordan Hitchye
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
