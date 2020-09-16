 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rex Scott for County Supervisor
View Comments

Letter: Rex Scott for County Supervisor

As an educator , you always have that thought of making an impact on children’s lives, that’s why we get into the field, to really make an impact and make a difference. Rex Scott was my Principal at Catalina Magnet High School and this man Changed my life and many others From the minute he stepped on Campus. Mr. Scott was loved on campus by everyone , he didn’t let you walk by without asking how you are doing or Just having a conversation. He did whatever he needed to do for our school to succeed even if it meant embarrassing himself in front of 1000 teenagers wearing a banana suit because we met and exceeded our testing goal. That’s the man he is. Go above and beyond for those he cares and what he cares about. I am the man I am today because of him being in life then and as an adult. He will forever be a friend!

Jordan Hitchye

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: public schools

I have watched Nick Pierson give back to his community for many years. His genuine concern for youth is apparent in the work he has done for t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News