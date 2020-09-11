 Skip to main content
Letter: Rex Scott For District 1 County Supervisor
Letter: Rex Scott For District 1 County Supervisor

A good leader has the ability to listen, develop relationships, respect others, and understand the importance of working as part of a team. Rex Scott, who is running for County Supervisor for District 1, has all of these characteristics and more. I first met Rex when he began working as an assistant principal at my daughters' high school more than 15 years ago. As a volunteer at the school, I watched Rex work with us to address concerns, solve problems, and treat us with respect. He was very visible on campus and was able to develop relationships with all “stakeholders” (parents, community members, staff, and students). I am confident Rex will use the skills and characteristics I know he already has to serve District 1 well. Rex Scott definitely has my vote.

Donna Winetrobe

Oro Valley

