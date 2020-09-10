 Skip to main content
Letter: Rex Scott for District 1 Pima County Supervisor
I was a social worker (LCSW, MSW) at Catalina High School when Rex Scott was the principal. I was impressed by Rex’s willingness to listen to problems about our very diverse group of kids from the refugees to the kids with emotional difficulties and our disadvantaged populations. Rex not only listened but then worked to adapt the situation by researching the problem and making an informed decision that was flexible and fair and benefited the entire student population. The solutions were not always popular or easy but they changed the atmosphere of the school to one of support and kindness instead of punishment. He helped many students achieve success and gain the confidence they needed to work harder and graduate. When he looked at students walking down the hall, Rex saw not the problem (student wearing a hat), but a student with potential that Rex would greet with a smile and a kind word. I think we need some kindness, flexibility and adaptability. I think we need Rex Scott.

Kathy Lortie

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

