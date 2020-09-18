Letter: Rex Scott for Pima County Supervisor District 1

The 2020 elections draw near; on every level—national, state and local—how we vote can make a critical difference in the future of our community. Electing Rex Scott for County Supervisor District 1 will help us do the work to move forward. You learn much about governance as a high school principal—about leadership, teamwork, and organization. I was a teacher at Catalina High School while Rex was principal, and I'd add a couple other attributes to the list that Rex brought with him every day—trust and generosity. Trust and generosity were extended to everyone—teachers, staff and students alike. I don’t know that these things are mentioned in a serious way in a political campaign, but in daily life these are the glue that hold things together. You notice if they are NOT there. He’s prepared for this moment; his experience gives him valuable perspective and appreciation for the complex issues and problems we are faced with. Please give him the opportunity on November 3.
Karen Lieneke
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
