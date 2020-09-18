 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rex Scott for Pima County Supervisor District 1
View Comments

Letter: Rex Scott for Pima County Supervisor District 1

The 2020 elections draw near; on every level—national, state and local—how we vote can make a critical difference in the future of our community. Electing Rex Scott for County Supervisor District 1 will help us do the work to move forward. You learn much about governance as a high school principal—about leadership, teamwork, and organization. I was a teacher at Catalina High School while Rex was principal, and I'd add a couple other attributes to the list that Rex brought with him every day—trust and generosity. Trust and generosity were extended to everyone—teachers, staff and students alike. I don’t know that these things are mentioned in a serious way in a political campaign, but in daily life these are the glue that hold things together. You notice if they are NOT there. He’s prepared for this moment; his experience gives him valuable perspective and appreciation for the complex issues and problems we are faced with. Please give him the opportunity on November 3.

Karen Lieneke

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: public schools

I have watched Nick Pierson give back to his community for many years. His genuine concern for youth is apparent in the work he has done for t…

Local-issues

Letter: Jim Click is a Gem

I was fascinated by a recent article about the Jim Click automotive Team and how they changed the way they do business during this pandemic. I…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News