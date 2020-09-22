 Skip to main content
Letter: Rex Scott Pima County Supervisor District 1
Letter: Rex Scott Pima County Supervisor District 1

Rex Scott is running for the position of Pima County supervisor District 1. I’ve know Mr. Scott since his first year as the principle at Catalina Magnet High School. For more than eight years I was able to experience his balanced, fair approach in his leadership style. It was a common site to see Rex move through the bleachers sitting with students and parents alike. I regularly engaged Rex in topics ranging from Politics to Snack bar anecdotes. More often the former. He never failed to exhibit respect for those that had apposing views to his. His influence has helped me to approach important issues with respect for all points of view effecting the outcome. On many occasions I experienced Rex making tough decisions that may not have been popular with some people but always prioritized the students. As a registered independent I look for leaders that exhibit respect, strength and experience. Rex Scott is good for Pima County.

Charles Kowalski

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

