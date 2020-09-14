 Skip to main content
Letter: REX SCOTT PIMA COUNTY SUPERVISOR
REX SCOTT IS A GOOD MAN. During his tenure at Tortolita Middle School I had the pleasure of Substituting for Mrs., Kerr in special education. As you may or may not know these students have a variety of issues. They had good days and bad days. Acting out was normal. Occasionally we had a student that was not controlled. Mr. Scott would come in and talk to the student with kindness and patience.

On many occasions during passing periods Mr. Scott took the time to ask how my day was going and to say hello. Without fail he thanked me for being there.

The 7th and 8th grade the students were happy to see Mr. Scott. Not afraid of him like my contemporaries were of our Principals. The students were grateful for Mr. Scotts compassion. He treated his students fairly and like adults. The teachers and aids I worked with always had good things to say about Mr. Scott.

Samuel Adler

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

