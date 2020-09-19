 Skip to main content
Letter: Rex Scott
Letter: Rex Scott

I would like to endorse candidate Rex Scott for the Pima County Supervisor District 1 position for this upcoming election. I have known Mr. Scott for 14 years. He began as Vice Principal at Ironwood Ridge High School in the Amphitheater School District.

My name is Chris Rohrer and I've been teaching at IRHS since its beginnings. Rex is someone who left a positive impact on our school community. Rex was an amazing administrator who often did whatever he could to engage students and staff to positively build our school environment and community. If there was conflict, he would handle it with ease. He really works well with others. If I needed anything, or to just chat, his office door was always open. He would listen to any of the issues and give back sound advice.

Mr. Scott is an amazing individual who will make a difference for our community. And most importantly, he will listen to the community. In November, he'll have my vote for this upcoming election.

Chris Rohrer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

