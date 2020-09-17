 Skip to main content
Letter: Rex Scott
Recently I contacted the two Supervisor candidates concerning a situation of expanding Snyder Road to Harrison Road which would incorporate a bridge, I spoke to Mr. Spain and was informed by him that as he lives on the far West side of the county he was aware of the area but not about the bridge. He didn't ask my name or anything else. I contacted Mr. Scott by email and within 24 hours I had 2 correspondences from him with the RTA information on the bridge and thanked me for reaching out to him for the information I requested. Mr. Scott prompt reply to my question and supporting information impressed me that here was an individual not elected but wishes to be that has my vote. This has nothing to do with political parties but the individual who understands and acts on inquiry and knows where and how to get the information promptly. HE HAS MY VOTE!!!!

Donald Phillips

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

