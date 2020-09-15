Letter: Rex Scott

I showed to up a parent meeting at a new school. To my surprise that night I met the principal Rex Scott. That night Rex made sure my questions and concerns where heard, he gave me the resources I needed as parent. He checked on me over the next few weeks to make sure both my son and I where adjusting to the new school. Over the next two years we worked closely together in the parent teacher league. Rex is an true leader. He called me to tell me his was running for office. I could not have been more proud to be voter. I know how he works. I know his Integrity. I know Rex will lead our community into a positive direction. That’s what he does, he’s a leader. He puts people and the needs of others first. He is always available to hear concerns, willing to make change if it’s needed and is eager to help. Rex Scott will have my vote!
Melody Low
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
