Letter: Rhetoric shifts

I am following the candidates of the newly drawn District 16, looking for someone who can represent my interests. I’m watching the transition of one candidate, Rob Hudelson, as he tries to appeal to a broader electorate in the general election. It’s an example of the right shifting the rhetoric to be more electable. In the Primary Pamphlet it’s “The Republican Party platform is exceptional because it is biblical.” “Marriage is between one man and one woman (Matthew 19.4-6.” “What the left fears most is when people of God base their arguments upon the timeless truth found in the Scriptures(Matthew 7.24-29”.