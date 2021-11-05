Letter: Rhetoric v. Reality

Re: The Nov. 3 article "AZ's ban on school mask mandates is struck down."
This article brought another reminder of our state legislature's disdain for the will of the voters.
It's not about the mask mandate. It's about the process.
Instead of following the required legislative process that policy changes not be lumped together as a hodge podge of unrelated substantive items in a state budget bill, our legislature did just that.
Its rhetoric is that the legislature "follows the law". Its reality is far different. Other recent examples include a number of attempted efforts to nullify voter initiatives: taxation to fund education, marijuana law reform, etc.
Marshall Lehman
Foothills
