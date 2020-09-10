Letter: Rich Mark Kelly should pay us taxpayers back the $15 million

Mark Kelly was a co-founder in the stratospheric balloon venture World View when Pima County provided them with a sweetheart $15 million loan to build their facility. The county also ponied up another $500,000 for furnishings. In 2017, World View's first balloon blew up on the launching pad. The company was advertised as taking people for balloon rides in outer space costing $75,000. That never happened. The company was touted to employ 400 people. That never even got close to happening. Kelly left World View last year. He released a financial disclosure statement relative to his Senate candidacy listing assets of about $27 million. Kelly has been flooding TV with commercials wearing a tight fitting black t-shirt working on his motorcycle portraying himself as an average guy. What a joke! His other ads attacked big pharma PACs, while he did numerous speaking engagements for corporations making him wealthy. My message to Mark Kelly is, "come on man", pay us back our $15 million in tax money!
Sally Minnington
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
