Re: the March 3 article "El Tour still owes $180K to county; leader says he'll resign."
Back in 1984, I was working at a well known restaurant in Tucson. I was also raising money for "The Jimmy Fund" of Boston to earn free entry into this new cycling event! Through a long series of coincidences I met Richard DeBernardis in a very small room behind the local American Diabetes Association. Thus began my extraordinary relationship with Richard and Perimeter.
I've watched the phenomenal growth and done just about everything in the organization, with the exception of financial matters! Perimeter started with one nonprofit to over 100 nonprofit agencies benefitting from the many millions of dollars raised by our cyclists! Imagine the countless lives of people forever changed by the way the monies raised benefit people of all ages, and circumstances! Then the training! Health and fitness! Richard inspires millions of people! I am but one, forever changed by his friendship, guidance and so much more!
Susan Moore
Northeast side
