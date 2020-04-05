Letter: Richard Elias Tribute

Pima County and the residents in District 5 suffered a tremendous loss with the death of the Honorable Richard Elias. Supervisor Elias represented the members of the Gates Pass Area Neighborhood Association who reside within his District 5 in the general area of Gates Pass. He was a champion of environmental and cultural preservation and was equally protective of the needs and rights of the most vulnerable members of our community. Supervisor Elias always made the time to meet and understand the needs of his constituents. His vision, willingness to take a stand, sense of humor and decorum will be greatly missed throughout Pima County, but especially with his constituents in District 5.
Gary Kordosky, 2020 President of Gates Pass Area Neighborhood Association
West side
