Letter: Richard Fimbres is running for Ward 5 Council Member unopposed … again!

There’s a reason for that. He and his staff are always so darn helpful. When the pandemic hit, the city turned off the Roll-Off dumpster program. My neighbors in the Miles Neighborhood love those hulking things. They keep our homes and street trash free and safe. Unfortunately, had to send an email and flyer around to give my neighbors the bad news. But in two weeks the city opened the program up again and we had our Roll-Offs on the streets in days. Richard, who is also my neighbor, got my notice and made things right without anyone asking. And then there's the time his Chief of Staff got a pothole riddled alley graded. Oh, and the free spay and neuter clinic ...
So I suggest you vote for Richard Fimbres again for Ward 5 Council Member in the Primary on August 3rd, and the General, November 2nd. These days things don’t work well, except for Richard and his crew in Ward 5.
Peter Norback
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.