Letter: Richard Richards Criminal History should not have been published
Letter: Richard Richards Criminal History should not have been published

Re: the Dec. 2 article "Officer who killed man likely to appeal if fired."

In regards to the article “Tucson officer who killed a man in a wheelchair says he will likely appeal if fired,” I question why the Star felt it was necessary to include a section entitled “Criminal History.” Richard Richards was shot in the back, and then handcuffed as he lay dying. Coverage relating to Mr. Richards “Criminal History” only serves to dehumanize him further and is not relevant to the horrific death he suffered at the hands of a police officer. Does the Star seek to convince the public that Mr. Richards somehow deserved what happened to him? He did not, and this article was shameful. While the Star damages Mr. Richard's reputation and memory by publishing irrelevant details of his "Criminal History," the officer who shot him remains a free man.

Katie Voll

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

