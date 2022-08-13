Letter: Rick Singer opinion on "eyesore season" 8/2/22

Re: the Aug. 2 article "Time to get rid of Eyesore Season."
Mr. Singer's criticism of political road signs in Tucson is spot on. In addition to being eyesores, they are likely a waste of money for the candidates and most importantly, a distraction. Most intersections in Tucson and other metro areas in the state are dangerous because of high speeds and distracted drivers. Any move to end this form of political advertising would be worth the effort.
Douglas Clark
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.