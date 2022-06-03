 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ridiculous use of taxpayer money!

  • Comments

After reading article about “sending illegals to Washington DC”!.

This is not only a waste of AZ funds it is a “copycat” move on Duceys part-a really dumb one at that (in my opinion). The government has sent a large amount of money to help with illegal people issues ( including busing) but, no, Ducey uses state funds, from tax payers like you and me.

These funds could be used for schools and teachers, much better for future generations of Arizonans!

This is an embarrassing waste!

Anita Tomola

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I am horrified

I just turned on my TV to the horrifying news that yet another mass shooting occurred,; this time at a Texas elementary school. 14 beautiful c…

Letter: Red Light Runners

Regarding recent discussion about reinstalling red light cameras. One of the reasons this is happening is that drivers pulling this stunt are …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News