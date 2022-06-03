Letter: Ridiculous use of taxpayer money!

After reading article about “sending illegals to Washington DC”!.
This is not only a waste of AZ funds it is a “copycat” move on Duceys part-a really dumb one at that (in my opinion). The government has sent a large amount of money to help with illegal people issues ( including busing) but, no, Ducey uses state funds, from tax payers like you and me.
These funds could be used for schools and teachers, much better for future generations of Arizonans!
This is an embarrassing waste!
Anita Tomola
South side
