Letter: Riel for PCC Board

Editor,

Tim Steller reported on the excessive amount of campaign money being poured into the the reelection of the incumbent candidate for the PCC Governing Board. It was reported that the large, maximum allowed, donations were being made by some of Tucson's wealthiest entrepreneurs for the purpose of controlling the Board.

It's understandable why these entrepreneurs want PCC to train their employees. They should, however, appreciate and understand that Pima Community College was created in the 1960's for the purpose of meeting the higher educational needs of all of our community, not just one segment of it.

Board Chair, Catherine Ripley, campaigned on putting the "community" back into the College. I hope she succeeds. And I hope that voters will elect a new member, Theresa Riel, to the PCC Governing Board. Theresa Riel will be inclusive and mindful of all members of our community.

Dave Gallagher, retired PCC faculty

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

