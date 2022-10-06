Letter: Right before our eyes

I will not discuss the issue of border security; which is already politicized, but despite being only 60 miles from the border, it is primarily transparent to citizens of this city. That means we DO NOT SEE IT when we drive around our city. Tourism is important to our economy, and visitors do not see it either.

What we and visitors DO SEE is homeless people, surrounded by their few belongings and looking for aid. I am not a religious man, but while I wait for the light to change, I sometimes give loose change; I sometimes avert my eyes and fiddle with the radio. You might well act the same.

I do not have a solution, these people are Americans, and there seems to be no recognition of this situation even though it is visible to us and our visitors. A first step would be if our government in Phoenix recognized the issue.

Michael Burdoo

West side