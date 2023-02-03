RE: the Jan 27th article “Bill Walton, an insightful announcer.” I agree 100% with the author, Bill Walton is the best announcer that the Wild Cats can have. As previously reviewed his insight into professional and college basketball in general and Wild Cat basketball specifically is unmatched, as is his promotion of the Pac-12 and southern Arizona. Despite his bias to everything Wild Cat basketball his comments about the game, players, coaches, etc. are completely impartial. Get rid of Bill Walton and we will lose a lot more than an announcer!