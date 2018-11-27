Re: the Nov. 25 article "County voters really don't care much about roads."
Tim Steller was right the first time — voters don't trust the Pima County Establishment. Why? Besides the crony deals to buy failed golf courses and a bowling alley, not to mention putting us in debt to create World View and its exploding balloon; besides $15 million taxpayer dollars being spent to map a highway - I-11 - that will destroy the Avra Valley; and did I mention the Sonoran Corridor, an "auxiliary interstate" to provide a free access highway to campaign contributor Don Diamond 's big development? All hatched in the Pima County Administrator's office with the blessing of a majority of Supervisors. Plus the fact that in rural Pima County, where I live, most of the roads are dirt and considered easements, ineligible for county maintenance. Maybe we could be a Rio Nuevo project to get around the state's Gift Clause. Like Caterpillar, et. al. Voters say: Enough!
Albert Lannon
Northwest side
