 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Right to Decide

  • Comments

Right to Decide

The hypocrisy of Governor Ducey and his Republican cohorts has never been more blatant. They defended their anti-science no mask and no vaccine laws with “everyone has a right to decide” and “their bodies, their choice” jargon. Their choices were public ones, affecting all those around them and prolonging the pandemic.

But when it came to a woman’s private reproductive and medical options, these same legislators have denied her the right to decide her personal future with their “her body, our choice” laws. Neither of these positions is befitting legislators who should be passing laws to protect our lives, not endanger them.

In the upcoming 2022 elections, remember these Republicans and their callous disregard for the health and safety of all Arizonans.

Lois Postil

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Glad not to know you

How disturbing to read so many teacher-bashing letters in The Star. A recent letter accused teachers of trying to convince students their pare…

Letter: Two Views of Democracy

The war in Ukraine has kept us glued to our TVs and other news sources. While watching, I’ve become aware of some stark differences between th…

Letter: "Want To Be"

Karen Taylor Robson wants to be governor of Arizona and is making campaign promises she will have no authority to do so. Not even finishing th…

Letter: Transgender rights

The hypocrisy of bills SB1165 and SB1138 might be comical if they were not so mean-spirited. Selecting transgender youth as the target for the…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News