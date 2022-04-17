Letter: Right to Decide

Right to Decide

The hypocrisy of Governor Ducey and his Republican cohorts has never been more blatant. They defended their anti-science no mask and no vaccine laws with “everyone has a right to decide” and “their bodies, their choice” jargon. Their choices were public ones, affecting all those around them and prolonging the pandemic.

But when it came to a woman’s private reproductive and medical options, these same legislators have denied her the right to decide her personal future with their “her body, our choice” laws. Neither of these positions is befitting legislators who should be passing laws to protect our lives, not endanger them.

In the upcoming 2022 elections, remember these Republicans and their callous disregard for the health and safety of all Arizonans.

Lois Postil

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

