I read Bob Lee's assessment of the problems of our world: liberals! This fellow claims to have invented right-wing talk radio in Tucson. He deifies such far-right characters as Limbaugh and Murdoch (Fox News), and, as is typical of his ilk, blames all of our problems on "liberals," who I guess include anyone not fitting in with his lopsided view of the world, or at least Tucson. According to him, "liberals" are in favor of "defunding the police, freeing criminals, supporting illegal immigration, and 'enabling' lawlessness." I know of no progressives who support such straw men as these: the typical fodder of far-right grievance ranting. But people like to listen to these folks in the right-wing echo chamber of fabrications, exaggerations, and outright lies and lunacy.