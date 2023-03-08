Re: the March 4 article "Blame liberal policies, not talk radio."

Quite the rant we got from Bob Lee, and in the same bitter tone as his hero Rush Limbaugh, too. No facts or logic—just a regurgitated list of right-wing grievances against the libs: “defunding police … enabling violence … illegal immigration,” etc.

Lee claims that Rush and his ilk fulfilled an unmet need ... that they resonated as a “voice for conservatives.” Quite an admission—conservatives need some outraged Archie Bunkers on steroids to throw tantrums when liberals point out that America has imperfections? ... that our police sometimes abuse authority? ... that it’s good to be sensitive toward others in our use of language?

Lee also tells us Fox News brought the same thing, the same self-righteous resentment, to TV—can’t disagree there.

But when America receives conscientious observations about its shortcomings, maybe it’s time to listen instead of turning up the temperature on the reheated stew of conservative resentment.

Try it, Bob—you might feel a little less grouchy.

Jim Christ

East side