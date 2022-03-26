Letter: Right Wing Narrative

Re: the March 22 letter "Teach, don't indoctrinate."
To the many letter writers posted on Tuesday's Editorial page: "Teach don't indoctrinate", I say, teaching children only what you believe is not education it is indoctrination; "Elections. Democrats are trying to eliminate all impediments to voting and Republicans are trying to eliminate cheating", I say, first there is no evidence of widespread fraud (ask the Ninjas) or cheating. Dems are not trying to impede they are attempting to stop the nationwide spread of the Big Lie as the GOP is enacting laws making it more difficult for people to vote; "Demise of Prop. 'Class warfare, high achievers would be punished by tax surcharge," I say, Prop 208 was enacted because our State Legislature has yet to adequately fund public schools, we are ranked the worst in the nation. I would like to see people use actual events and statistics when using extreme right wing rhetoric in their complaints. I leave you with, "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities." Voltaire.
Linda Dennis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.