Letter: RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

There is sufficient evidence from around the world that the Covid virus is not a hoax which is going to magically disappear. Wearing masks and distancing are effective methods of reducing the numbers of infections and deaths. And yet, many Arizonans refuse to wear masks in public while angrily asserting their “rights”. Intelligent people know that with rights come responsibilities. If you have the right to drive a car, you have a responsibility to not drive under the influence of alcohol because of the danger it presents to others. People who refuse to wear masks in public are basically self-centered and irresponsible, wanting the benefits of “rights” while avoiding responsibilities to others. The more vocal ones remind me of spoiled belligerent children throwing tantrums. And if, in face of all the evidence to the contrary, you still believe the virus is a hoax, you may have contracted the Dunning-Kruger Syndrome. The main symptom is being too ignorant to recognize your own ignorance.

Henry Fannin

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

