Letter: Rio Buevo story: Rich get richer
Quite the juxtaposition of stories on Page 1 of the Arizona Daily Star on Sunday, Dec. 22: Rio Nuevo’s turnaround, at the behest of and benefit to developers, and the U.S. Census Bureau’s report that economic inequality in Pima County has risen, to the detriment of the poorest people.

What’s the benefit to the larger community of the tax breaks for developers? Oh, yes, it’s all those new taxpayer-subsidized hotels, restaurants and bars, offering plenty of jobs at minimum wage or below.

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

