Letter: Rio Nuevo funding for Hotel Congress Venue Expansion – YES!

If there’s ever been an essential worker fighting for the vitality of Tucson’s Downtown, its got to be The Hotel Congress. The Oserans were the first on the scene in ’85, applied the defibrillator, and kick-started the reanimation of the downtown. Of course their ambitions to do that again, post pandemically, should be supported. Rio Nuevo is the right agency with the right vision to do it. The Hotel Congress is essential. The Downtown is essential. Have a heart, Tucson! What would we be without one?
Serena Rockey
Midtown
