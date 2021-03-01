 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rio Nuevo funding for Hotel Congress Venue Expansion – YES!
View Comments

Letter: Rio Nuevo funding for Hotel Congress Venue Expansion – YES!

  • Comments

If there’s ever been an essential worker fighting for the vitality of Tucson’s Downtown, its got to be The Hotel Congress. The Oserans were the first on the scene in ’85, applied the defibrillator, and kick-started the reanimation of the downtown. Of course their ambitions to do that again, post pandemically, should be supported. Rio Nuevo is the right agency with the right vision to do it. The Hotel Congress is essential. The Downtown is essential. Have a heart, Tucson! What would we be without one?

Serena Rockey

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News