Letter: Rio Nuevo

I was pleased to read how successful Rio Nuevo has been in investing in downtown development, and applaud Fletcher McCusker, Mayor Rothschild and others who have contributed to this success. However, I couldn't help notice that the article on the history of Rio Nuevo failed to mention that the TIF funding was originally voted on by citizens of Tucson and South Tucson with the promise that funds would go to preserving Tucson's history and culture, something that has yet to materialize. Mission Gardens has thrived through sheer grit and determination of its supporters, but plans for the museums, including the Arizona State Museum (where I serve as a curator} and culture park at the site of Tucson's birthplace are scrapped, potentially forever. I hope that Tucson can find other ways to fulfill the initial spirit of the TIF funding, and invest in substantial historic and cultural preservation efforts that will allow us to retain our unique character and not morph into just another midsize plain vanilla American burg.
Diane Dittemore
Foothills
