Letter: Rio Nuevo
View Comments

Letter: Rio Nuevo

I was pleased to read how successful Rio Nuevo has been in investing in downtown development, and applaud Fletcher McCusker, Mayor Rothschild and others who have contributed to this success. However, I couldn't help notice that the article on the history of Rio Nuevo failed to mention that the TIF funding was originally voted on by citizens of Tucson and South Tucson with the promise that funds would go to preserving Tucson's history and culture, something that has yet to materialize. Mission Gardens has thrived through sheer grit and determination of its supporters, but plans for the museums, including the Arizona State Museum (where I serve as a curator} and culture park at the site of Tucson's birthplace are scrapped, potentially forever. I hope that Tucson can find other ways to fulfill the initial spirit of the TIF funding, and invest in substantial historic and cultural preservation efforts that will allow us to retain our unique character and not morph into just another midsize plain vanilla American burg.

Diane Dittemore

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: asrs pension

In her recent letter Bette Bunker Richards states that she "is sick and tired of hearing about how great our economy is under" President Trump…

Local-issues

Letter: Surveillance state

The other day I went to the Ironwood Picnic Area in Tucson Mountain Park to see the sunset. As I was walking back to my vehicle I heard a stra…

Local-issues

Letter: Thanks

Thanks to the person walking west on Greasewood, wearing a backpack, playing a violin before Thanksgiving. It was unusual site and I loved it.…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News