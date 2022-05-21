Letter: Rising rents in Tucson

Re: the May 13 article "Where does each dollar in rent go?"

Courtney Gilstrap Levinus' defense of rising rents in the Tucson area presents an incomplete picture of landlord profits. She notes that "only" 9% of rental income is profit (quite a high profit margin in itself...generally about 3-5% for commercial real estate)...but fails to note that residential property values in Tucson increased an average of 23% last year...yielding an effective profit rate of 32%!