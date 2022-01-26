Letter: Rising rents

There was a large article in Sunday January 23rd edition of the Arizona Star about an investor from California that bought rental units in Tucson and added more than 50 percent to existing rents He used the profits to buy more units to so the same thing
As I have expressed in a previous letter is that the only way to stop "flippers" is to boycott their properties. If no one moves in and units remain vacant, the "flipper" would lose money and would no longer want to invest.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
