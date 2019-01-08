Re: the Jan. 6 column "Arizona's minimum wage hurts first-time job seekers."
Diego Rivera has misinterpreted the results of continued low wages and cost inflation in essential needs. The first question he should be asking is why are experienced adults working for $11 an hour? This wage is hardly enough to pay for the increasing cost of housing, food and health care. The simple answer is that for decades our economy has generated low-pay service jobs while better paying manufacturing jobs disappeared.
Many professions that used to pay solid middle class salaries have been depressed. Teachers are a good example. Because of low wages, many adults are now having to work two or more jobs to manage living expenses, which in turn limits the number of job openings. And families which enjoyed a middle class existence in the '60s and '70s based upon one adult with one job now have one or both adults with multiple jobs. The problem is not an increased minimum wage but low wages.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
