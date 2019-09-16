Shame on Mayor Rothschild. He was the only official to vote yes for the River-Campbell Annexation. Councilman Steve Kozachik attended the meetings and called the process a sham. Demion Clinco, Executive Director of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation was specific on the historical violations with the developers plans. Also, when will our elected officials demand an aesthetic design from the out of town developers. Let's not look like Phoenix, let us keep Tucson's charm.
Jocelyn Stoller
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.