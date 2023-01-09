 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: River compact re-do

I get it. It’s complicated. After reading about the conference at the University of Arizona, I was curious why simply changing the existing Colorado Compact to percentages has never been considered. Arizona was allocated 1.5 million acre feet from the projected flow of 16.5 MAF, which is 9%. If the current available annual flow is 10 million, why not just award Arizona 900,000 acre feet and call it a day? The number would adjust automatically as conditions change. While renegotiating the entire thing could offer some benefits, in particular addressing tribal water rights and California getting too much of the pie, we don’t have time for lengthy legal battles.

Jimmy Bultman

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

