Letter: RNC Plus CRT Equals J6, Re-Iterations

Politicians and news pundits are now weaponizing their version of CRT, which, as far as I can tell, is anything that challenges their worldview concerning race. That’s not what CRT is. Technically speaking, CRT is taught in law schools. What some do with this issue is akin to a magic trick. They take a cup of conspiratorial crap, add a few inflammatory zingers and . . . Abracadabra! . . . all of a sudden there are billions of barrels of bull excrement gushing through social media.

Remember the birther controversy? When that racist, xenophobic nonsense got to be a tired old trope, Trump dumped it saying, “I don’t want to talk about that anymore.” Why? Because he and every professional purveyor of lies knows that falsehoods have a shelf life, whereas the truth does not.

If the violent strategy of “legitimate political discourse” is applied to the newly imagined crisis of CRT, then that has the real potential of endangering the lives of teachers, administrators and school district representatives and their loved ones.

Melvin Brinkley

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

