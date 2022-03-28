 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ROAD CLEANUP RAMBLINGS
Letter: ROAD CLEANUP RAMBLINGS

As I was doing my volunteer road cleanup recently, I could not help but reflect on the state of America. Not all, but way too many, Americans are self-absorbed, selfish, lazy, uncaring, unthinking and arrogant. Those of you reading this know if I mean you. Throwing glass bottles onto the roadway..who cares-not those dimwits. Dumping trash in the street - why not? If I didn't have grandkids here in the U.S., I'd be inclined to emigrate to a more civilized country-there are many-where the populace cares about their neighborhoods, their towns and their country. My apologies for this rant to the good folks out there., Thankfully, still the majority. But for how long. TBD.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

