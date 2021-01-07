Letter: Road Curiosity

As a Tucson eastsider, I've noticed that Speedway, Broadway and 22nd St. all take a left/right jog at Wilmot. They're all straight-as-an-arrow east-west roads until they cross Wilmot where they take this strange jog. I'd love to have a writer for Tucson & Region investigate and explain why this exists. Did the roads need to realign to conform with property lines to the east. Did the road designers get bored with perfectly straight roads and decide to have a little fun. Inquiring minds want to know.
Phil King
East side
