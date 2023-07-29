Re: the July 27 article "Tucson man sentenced to prison for road rage incidents."

Let me get this straight.

A guy experiences road rage and as a result he shoots into a vehicle occupied by numerous people (including children). It was a miracle but he didn't kill anyone.

As a result, he gets one year in jail. No kidding, he shoots at numerous people and gets one year in jail. So it's not a big deal since he missed.

And we wonder why there are so many mass shootings.

John Arnold

Green Valley