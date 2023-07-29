Re: the July 27 article "Tucson man sentenced to prison for road rage incidents."
Let me get this straight.
A guy experiences road rage and as a result he shoots into a vehicle occupied by numerous people (including children). It was a miracle but he didn't kill anyone.
As a result, he gets one year in jail. No kidding, he shoots at numerous people and gets one year in jail. So it's not a big deal since he missed.
And we wonder why there are so many mass shootings.
John Arnold
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.