Interesting to read of other citizens of our fair city taking notice of waste and abuse of road repair funds. Until the folks in charge of transportation funds realize that we are alert to their total disregard of our concerns, I and others will continue the negative vote.
In addition to other letters so far, and I hope more to follow, I submit the following example for the past 10 years [10]....I have watched our city crews clear a near by wash during and after each Monsoon season....The wash crosses our DEAD END street ...Designated and posted as a dead end and no outlet street....When the crews are questioned as to why clear a dead end street month after month , yearly, answer is always , " we do as told"...
Don't give up ....That's what those folks downtown want us to do.... Not likely they will listen, never have in my 20 years of reporting waste of our tax dollars.....
Thomas Howard
East side
