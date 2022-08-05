 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Road repair

How nice that Oracle Road between Ina and Magee is being resurfaced. This has already been done on Oracle almost all the way to River Road. However, it seems it's more important to put sidewalks, a many months' job, instead of resurfacing Oracle between Fiver and Ina, a road seemingly ridden on by tanks. I've lived in the area for six years, drive on Oracle between River and Ina almost daily, and in this time have seen maybe a dozen or two pedestrians on that stretch, whereas innumerable cars drive it every day. What am I missing?

Duane Harpet

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

