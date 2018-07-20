Each year around this time, we see an article admonishing drivers to be kinder to our cyclist friends. Every Arizona driver has a license certifying we know the rules of the road. We have a sticker on our car that indicates it is in good working order and that we have paid fees and taxes to maintain good roadways. Also, we are required to carry a minimum amount of insurance.
Cyclist have none of these. Take a drive across town and you will find an exotic stew of cyclists engaged in all manner of behavior that would get a driver arrested. To be fair, there are many good cyclists who try to share the road. But, it is not unusual to see cyclists without safety helmets, riding on side walks, going opposite of traffic in bicycle lanes, swerving in and out of traffic, and I could on.
If cyclists want to be treated as drivers, they should act like drivers, be licensed, pay taxes, insurance, and follow the rules of the road.
Jay Allen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.