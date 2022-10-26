 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Road Safety

  • Comments

Being that I am a pedestrian in Tucson, I am more likely to be killed than if I lived in most other cities in the US. Tucson is the 13th deadliest city for pedestrians with an average of 3.12 deaths per 100,000 people (Smart Growth America). On September 12 KGUN reported that TPD had been dispatched to 29 pedestrian deaths related to motor vehicle accidents so far this year.

To address this growing concern, Tucson needs to increase the rate at which we redesign our roadways to be in alignment with the Complete Street Design Guide that was approved by Mayor and Council last year. Grant Road from I-10 to Euclid is one of the most dangerous stretches of streets for pedestrians and cyclists and much of that was redone from 2013-2018 costing roughly $21 million.

We need to ensure that the money that we invest creates streets that can be used by all.

Jessica Janecek

People are also reading…

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News