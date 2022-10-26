Letter: Road Safety

Being that I am a pedestrian in Tucson, I am more likely to be killed than if I lived in most other cities in the US. Tucson is the 13th deadliest city for pedestrians with an average of 3.12 deaths per 100,000 people (Smart Growth America). On September 12 KGUN reported that TPD had been dispatched to 29 pedestrian deaths related to motor vehicle accidents so far this year.

To address this growing concern, Tucson needs to increase the rate at which we redesign our roadways to be in alignment with the Complete Street Design Guide that was approved by Mayor and Council last year. Grant Road from I-10 to Euclid is one of the most dangerous stretches of streets for pedestrians and cyclists and much of that was redone from 2013-2018 costing roughly $21 million.

We need to ensure that the money that we invest creates streets that can be used by all.

Jessica Janecek

Midtown