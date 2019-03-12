This issue of raising sales taxes, property taxes and any other tax loophole for road repair is ridiculous, this road authority commission and the Mayor, City of Tucson board of Supervisors need to quit trying to bleed its citizens of hard earned monies and do their jobs. There is already plenty of money that is brought in for these particular reasons and it is squandered for beautification purposes which is ridiculous, the roads that tax payers drive onto need to be kept in safe condition! Safety of its Families and Citizens should be the #1 concern not having to dodge potholes which in turn creates more safety hazards for more accidents of people in general which should be the real concern, Safety is pertinent!
Joseph Chavez
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.